Coronavirus outbreak: Narendra Modi to address nation on April 14 at 10 am

Monday, 13 April 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on April 14, the last day of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020," PMO India tweeted.
AS THE 21 DAY LOCKDOWN WHICH WAS ANNOUNCED BY PM MODI ON 24th OF MARCH COMES TO AN END ON 14th OF APRIL, PM MODI IS SET TO ADDRESS THE NATION TOMORROW AT 10 AM. THIS COMES AS THE STATES HAVE REQUESTED THE CENTRE TO EXTEND THE LOCKDOWN AND MANY LIKE TELANGANA, PUNJAB, ORISSA, WEST BENGAL AND...
