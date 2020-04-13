Coronavirus Outbreak: IAS officer returns to work with her month old baby to fight COVID-19

Global  

Mid-Day Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, a heartwarming story of an IAS officer joining back work after delivering her baby is winning hearts online. Responding to the call of duty, IAS officer and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner (GVMC) G Srijana returned to work with her one month...
