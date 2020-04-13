SPO killed, another injured in terrorist attack in J&K's Kishtwar Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and another injured on Monday in a terrorist attack in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.The incident took place at remote Tandar village of Dachan this afternoon, the official said. 👓 View full article

