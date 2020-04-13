Global  

SPO killed, another injured in terrorist attack in J&K's Kishtwar

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and another injured on Monday in a terrorist attack in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.The incident took place at remote Tandar village of Dachan this afternoon, the official said.
