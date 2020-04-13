Global  

Orthopedic Surgeon succumbs to COVID-19 in Chennai`s Apollo Hospital; lockdown, section 144 in Tamil Nadu to continue till April 30

Zee News Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister today issued a notification announcing that the lockdown, Section 144 will continue in the state till April 30. The notification added that shops selling essentials, bakeries, and hotels (for only take-aways) will remain open from 6 am to 1 pm.
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: SC says that free Covid-19 tests only for poor, leaving Govt to decide on who else to benefit

SC says that free Covid-19 tests only for poor, leaving Govt to decide on who else to benefit 02:00

 TAMIL NADU BECOMES THE 5th STATE TO EXTEND THE LOCKDOWN TILL APRIL 30th. PUNJAB, ODISHA, TELANGANA AND WEST BENGAL HAVE ALREADY EXTENDED THE LOCKDOWN TO APRIL 30th. THE TOTAL NO. OF CASES IN INDIA HAVE CROSSED 9000 AND ATLEAST 308 DEAD. THE VALIDITY OF VISAS OF FOREIGNERS STRANDED IN INDIA DUE TO THE...

