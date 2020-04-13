Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Orthopedic Surgeon succumbs to COVID-19 in Chennai's Apollo Hospital; lockdown, section 144 in Tamil Nadu to continue till April 30

Orthopedic Surgeon succumbs to COVID-19 in Chennai's Apollo Hospital; lockdown, section 144 in Tamil Nadu to continue till April 30

Zee News Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister today issued a notification announcing that the lockdown, Section 144 will continue in the state till April 30. The notification added that shops selling essentials, bakeries, and hotels (for only take-aways) will remain open from 6 am to 1 pm.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kanwarsinghyad4

Kanwar singh yadav RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Orthopedic Surgeon succumbs to COVID-19 in Chennai; lockdown, section 144 in TN to continue till April 30 https://t.co/… 31 minutes ago

chawla7687

Shubhanshu Chawla Death of orthopaedic surgeon in Chennai after operating on a Tablighi in Andhra Pradesh. A few doctors still belie… https://t.co/g4BiWNdAYE 37 minutes ago

shiningindnews

Shining India News Orthopedic Surgeon succumbs to COVID-19 in Chennai’s Apollo Hospital; lockdown, section 144 in Tamil Nadu to contin… https://t.co/Jg3wmOJgok 1 hour ago

monty_chadha

monty chadha RT @jitegaBJP: @hatindersinghr1 @Cawnporiaah Orthopedic Surgeon succumbs to COVID-19 in Chennai's Apollo Hospital; lockdown, section 144 in… 1 hour ago

jitegaBJP

Atma @hatindersinghr1 @Cawnporiaah Orthopedic Surgeon succumbs to COVID-19 in Chennai's Apollo Hospital; lockdown, secti… https://t.co/tBP3Evsf1z 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.