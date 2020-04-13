Orthopedic Surgeon succumbs to COVID-19 in Chennai's Apollo Hospital; lockdown, section 144 in Tamil Nadu to continue till April 30

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister today issued a notification announcing that the lockdown, Section 144 will continue in the state till April 30. The notification added that shops selling essentials, bakeries, and hotels (for only take-aways) will remain open from 6 am to 1 pm.

