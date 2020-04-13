Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil share a picture of the whole cast of Ramayan, and it has taken the internet by storm

In 2019, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala was seen as Yami Gautam's mother in Ayushmann Khurrana's successful film 'Bala'.

Ramayan: Lord Ram actor Arun Govil asks fans to help report his imposter on Twitter Ramayan's Lord Ram aka Arun Govil took to his Twitter handle and posted a video asking his fans and the viewers of Ramayan to report his imposter who is using...

Bollywood Life 1 week ago Also reported by • Zee News

