Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil share a picture of the whole cast of Ramayan, and it has taken the internet by storm

Bollywood Life Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil aka Sita and Ram shared a picture of the whole cast of Ramayan on their social media accounts and took us all down the memory lane.
