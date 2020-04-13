Global  

Coronavirus pandemic: Tom Hanks hosts Saturday Night Live from home; says, ‘My wife and I are doing fine’

Bollywood Life Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Tom Hanks was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. The actor and his wife, Rita Wilson were in Australia shooting for Elvis Presley biopic. Soon after they were tested positive, they were taken to isolation. After recovering, this is Tom Hanks' first on-screen appearance.
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Tom Hanks jokes about coronavirus struggle on Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks jokes about coronavirus struggle on Saturday Night Live 00:36

 Award-winning actor Tom Hanks joked about his coronavirus battle during his appearance on 'Saturday Night Live: At Home'.

