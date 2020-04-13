Tom Hanks was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. The actor and his wife, Rita Wilson were in Australia shooting for Elvis Presley biopic. Soon after they were tested positive, they were taken to isolation. After recovering, this is Tom Hanks' first on-screen appearance.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Rajani Mishra RT @bollywood_life: Coronavirus pandemic: Tom Hanks hosts Saturday Night Live from home; says, ‘My wife and I are doing fine’ #RitaWilson… 31 minutes ago Bollywood Life Coronavirus pandemic: Tom Hanks hosts Saturday Night Live from home; says, ‘My wife and I are doing fine’… https://t.co/aWIvU3yfPd 32 minutes ago WAFF 48 After being gone for more than a month, the NBC comedy institution returned to the air on Easter weekend by emulati… https://t.co/YknZ47xYXM 1 hour ago WKYT After being gone for more than a month, SNL returned to the air on Easter weekend by emulating other late-night hos… https://t.co/0YsXvszHeP 8 hours ago Eyewitness News After being gone for more than a month, the NBC comedy institution returned to the air on Easter weekend by emulati… https://t.co/8ldIl8d9Mp 9 hours ago KFVS News After being gone for more than a month, the NBC comedy institution returned to the air on Easter weekend by emulati… https://t.co/6KX3ZS63cU 10 hours ago WIS News 10 After being gone for more than a month, the NBC comedy institution returned to the air on Easter weekend by emulati… https://t.co/NyxYkh4yXc 11 hours ago NewsWest9 “Saturday Night Live” released brand new material on Saturday, even as cast members practice social distancing duri… https://t.co/hVBf4TQ6om 11 hours ago