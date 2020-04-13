UP: Yogi Adityanath orders action against those found hiding information about being infected with coronavirus Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to take stringent action against people who are found to be hiding information about being infected with coronavirus and spreading it "intentionally", a senior state government official said. 👓 View full article

