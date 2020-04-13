S. Korea to ship testing kits to U.S.

South Korea plans to send kits designed to run up to 6,00,000 COVID-19 tests to the U.S. on Tuesday after an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump,

You Might Like

Tweets about this Brigitte Herbert RT @deenie7940: Reuters: So. Korea to ship COVID-19 testing kits to U.S. https://t.co/KuGj7G9Xna 2 minutes ago Dr Ibekwe Daniel South Korea to ship 600,000 testing kits to US https://t.co/9BhTI4GVsT 4 minutes ago CaliforniaHealthline Federal judge blocks Alabama abortion ban, and South Korea to ship testing kits to the U.S. Here's @LaurenMagarino… https://t.co/Pf8t2nenPH 10 minutes ago Patrice Boivin RT @Reuters: EXCLUSIVE: South Korea to ship 600,000 coronavirus testing kits to U.S. on Tuesday in the first such shipment following a requ… 38 minutes ago Deenie Reuters: So. Korea to ship COVID-19 testing kits to U.S. https://t.co/KuGj7G9Xna 40 minutes ago IPDefenseForum Exclusive: South Korea set to ship coronavirus testing kits to U.S. - source #IndoAsiaPac #IndoPacific… https://t.co/2jW9PpcWIS 41 minutes ago Ｈａｎｇｕｌ Ｓａｒａｎｇ RT @koreasreport: South Korea is preparing to ship 600,000 testing kits to the United States tomorrow (April 14) following a call from Pres… 49 minutes ago PresidentTrumpArmy⭐⭐⭐ RT @badluck_jones: Reuters: So. Korea to ship COVID-19 testing kits to U.S. - https://t.co/jEBZlzCzcc via @hotairblog 50 minutes ago