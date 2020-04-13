‘weaponised by political class to destroy dissent, polarise people,’ Anand Teltumbde in open letter Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🌵 "The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize peo… https://t.co/Z3e7IqqhhE 18 minutes ago Md adil RT @IndianExpress: Teltumbde has been named as an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has re… 20 minutes ago The Indian Express Teltumbde has been named as an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) h… https://t.co/2wEb2ZfcA4 1 hour ago kracekumar || கிரேஸ்குமார் "The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarise people."... #StandWithAnand 2 hours ago