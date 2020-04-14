Global  

Coronavirus COVID-19: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi lauds people for following lockdown rules

Zee News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation over coronavirus COVID-19 crisis and the status of nationwide lockdown, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi released a video message on Tuesday (April 14) and lauded the doctors, police personnels and other people who are directly involved in the fight against coronavirus.
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Centre plans red, orange, green zones to navigate through lockdown | Oneindia

Coronavirus: Centre plans red, orange, green zones to navigate through lockdown | Oneindia 02:14

 RED, ORANGE AND GREEN - THE COLOUR CODE FOR TRAFFIC LIGHTS WILL NOW BE USED ON THE COUNTRY'S MAP TO COVID-19 AND VIRUS-FREE ZONES, AND THEREFORE PEOPLE'S MOVEMENT. AFTER A MEETING WITH AT LEAST 13 CHIEF MINISTERS YESTERDAY, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI HAD INDICATED THAT THE LOCKDOWN WILL BE EXTENED...

