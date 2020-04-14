Global  

Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra jump to 2,334, death toll reaches 160

Zee News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has said in a press release that the total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has jumped to 2,334 and 160 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: US Closing In On Half A Million Coronavirus Cases

US Closing In On Half A Million Coronavirus Cases 01:54

 Michael George reports the death toll is more than 16-thousand.

