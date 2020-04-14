Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases in India cross 10,000; death toll reaches 339

Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases in India cross 10,000; death toll reaches 339

DNA Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The ICMR on Monday raised concern on the exponential rise of cases and said that it is critical to increase the numbers of tests conducted by laboratories.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus cases in India breach 9000 mark, death toll mounts to 308 | Oneindia

Coronavirus cases in India breach 9000 mark, death toll mounts to 308 | Oneindia 01:43

 AS WE ENTER DAY 20th OF THE NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN TO CURB THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS, THE NO. OF CASES IN INDIA HAVE BREACHED THE 9000 MARK. THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CORORNAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA ROSE TO 9152, AFTER 796 NEW INFECTIONS AND 35 DEATHS WERE REPORTED IN PAST 24 HOURS ACCORDING TO THE LATEST...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnupikaKhare

Anupika Khare RT @EconomicTimes: #LIVE | PM #NarendraModi's address to the nation on #Covid19 Track latest updates here https://t.co/8r1raUqU9M @narendr… 14 seconds ago

VasudhaMS

Vasudha Singh RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: We closed all malls and shopping complexes just when cases crossed 100 and when it was 500 we locked down the entire co… 14 seconds ago

FogodoEon

L.C.N. RT @timesofindia: India's holistic, integrated approach has helped control the virus' spread. The situation would have been disastrous othe… 15 seconds ago

samata29

samata mishra RT @htTweets: "When India had 550 #coronavirus cases, we went for a #21daylockdown to prevent spread of the virus": PM @narendramodi addres… 18 seconds ago

ImHarshaNani

HarshaVardhan RT @IndianExpress: Keeping in mind the suggestions and the risks, lockdown in India will be extended till May 3. We need to stop the spread… 19 seconds ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express "We cannot let our guard lower now. The hotspots need to stay alert and the places which are emerging as new hotspo… https://t.co/htDbDjmpwH 19 seconds ago

tpranjith10

Ranjith Kumar TP RT @Oneindia: #BreakingNews | Lockdown will be extended until May 3 says PM @narendramodi. #LockdownExtended #COVID19 #NarendraModi Tap… 33 seconds ago

bsindia

Business Standard JUST IN | #COVID__19 #coronavirus #ModiVideoMessage Catch all the live updates here: https://t.co/FhykYjgXg5 https://t.co/9pCWcXt3sH 36 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.