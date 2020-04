The 14-day coronavirus COVID-19 quarantine period of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi and six others ended on Monday (April 13) and it is expected that Delhi Police would soon ask Maulana Saad to join a probe into allegations that the Jamaat chief encouraged people to defy the lockdown and social distancing norms and congregate at Markaz Nizamuddin.

