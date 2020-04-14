Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to dalit icon and architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.