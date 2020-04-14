President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to dalit icon and architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this