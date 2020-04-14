Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India cross 10,000-mark, death toll jumps to 339

Global  

Zee News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The total number of coronavirus COVD-19 cases in India climbed to 10,363 on Tuesday and 339 deaths have died in the country due to coronavirus, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. 
