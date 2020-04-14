Global  

Covid-19: Lockdown extended till May 3, PM Modi says

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
PM Modi announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3, saying it is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. In a televised address to the nation, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in coming days to ensure that the virus does not spread to new areas.
 AS THE 21 DAY LOCKDOWN WHICH WAS ANNOUNCED BY PM MODI ON 24th OF MARCH COMES TO AN END ON 14th OF APRIL, PM MODI IS SET TO ADDRESS THE NATION TOMORROW AT 10 AM. THIS COMES AS THE STATES HAVE REQUESTED THE CENTRE TO EXTEND THE LOCKDOWN AND MANY LIKE TELANGANA, PUNJAB, ORISSA, WEST BENGAL AND...

