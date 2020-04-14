Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > BR Ambedkar Jayanti today: President, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to architect of Indian Constitution

BR Ambedkar Jayanti today: President, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to architect of Indian Constitution

Zee News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and top political leaders on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) paid tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.