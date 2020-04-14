PM Narendra Modi urges people to follow AYUSH Ministry advisory for boosting immunity to fight coronavirus

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It may be noted the Ministry of AYUSH had earlier issued an advisory suggesting how to boost general immunity in response to the rising coronavirus infections in the country. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Oneindia - Published 2 days ago On Day 19th of the #CoronavirusLockdown, no of cases cross 8000 mark with 273 dead | Oneindia News 02:33 AS WE ENTER DAY 19TH OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, THE NO. OF CASES IN INDIA HAVE CROSS 8000. THE HIGHLY INFECTIOUS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS HAS INFECTED 8,356 PEOPLE IN INDIA, KILLED 273. 909 NEW CASES WERE REPORTED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS, 34 PEOPLE DIED. THE LATEST FIGURES COME A DAY AFTER PRIME MINISTER...