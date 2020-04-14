Coronavirus outbreak: Civil Aviation Ministry suspend all domestic and international flights till May 3

Global  

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed that airline operations of all domestic and international flights will remain suspended till May 3.



All domestic and international scheduled airline operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm, 3rd May:...
