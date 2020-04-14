Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak: India reports 1,211 fresh cases of COVID-19, total count jumps to 10,363

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* With 1,211 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country has reached 10,363 including 339 deaths, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, here on Tuesday.

As many as 1,036 people have recovered from the disease so...
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India observes slight flattening of COVID-19 cases curve, will it last? | Oneindia News

India observes slight flattening of COVID-19 cases curve, will it last? | Oneindia News 03:12

 India observes slight but noticeable flattening of curve, fewer fresh cases reported; Rahul Gandhi says weakened Indian firms must be protected from 'foreign interests'; Govt mulls starting manufacturing in Industrial townships with limited workforce; Oil producers agree on 'historic' cuts amid...

