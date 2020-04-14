Coronavirus Outbreak: India reports 1,211 fresh cases of COVID-19, total count jumps to 10,363

*New Delhi:* With 1,211 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country has reached 10,363 including 339 deaths, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, here on Tuesday. As many as 1,036 people have recovered from the disease so ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Urban Indian RT @firstpost: With 1,211 fresh cases of #coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of the novel coron… 48 minutes ago Firstpost With 1,211 fresh cases of #coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of the no… https://t.co/Y1VHILjxjx 55 minutes ago Being Human RT @BeingHu32564243: Please take necessary actions and find the link below: link : https://t.co/s8ZpNom4eP link : https://t.co/AcJxp5XyjB l… 2 hours ago Being Human Please take necessary actions and find the link below: link : https://t.co/s8ZpNom4eP link :… https://t.co/bhABfkHd3f 2 hours ago James Rothwell Bloomberg reports what seems to be a severe outbreak of coronavirus in Mecca, where thousands of migrant workers ar… https://t.co/tmboeuiMgp 5 hours ago Saurabh Turakhia RT @MorningContext: The Gurugram to Manesar industrial area caters to a variety of industries. To understand the havoc, the coronavirus out… 8 hours ago The Morning Context The Gurugram to Manesar industrial area caters to a variety of industries. To understand the havoc, the coronavirus… https://t.co/0a3kp8QgH8 10 hours ago KenCodify Deadly Outbreak: Kerala Reports First Confirmed Coronavirus Case In India https://t.co/ARddgLluGR https://t.co/5CN04Bl53z 13 hours ago