Mosque in Mumbai feeds labourers during lockdown Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A mosque in suburban Sakinaka area of Mumbai is offering meals to around 800 labourers who have lost their jobs because of lockdown. It is also providing ration of rice and pulses to people in nearby localities, said Maulana Atif Sanabali of the Jama Masjid Ahle Hadis, located on Khairani road. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Kewal singh negi RT @TOIMumbai: Mosque in Mumbai feeds labourers during lockdown https://t.co/gRTcvzOopU 45 minutes ago Modassir Alam Mosque in Mumbai feeds labourers during lockdown | Mumbai News - Times of India https://t.co/ojxZAFkyeo 54 minutes ago TOI Mumbai Mosque in Mumbai feeds labourers during lockdown https://t.co/gRTcvzOopU 3 hours ago TOI Cities Mosque in Mumbai feeds labourers during lockdown https://t.co/8Z5vvvxVQx 3 hours ago