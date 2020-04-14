Global  

Mosque in Mumbai feeds labourers during lockdown

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
A mosque in suburban Sakinaka area of Mumbai is offering meals to around 800 labourers who have lost their jobs because of lockdown. It is also providing ration of rice and pulses to people in nearby localities, said Maulana Atif Sanabali of the Jama Masjid Ahle Hadis, located on Khairani road.
