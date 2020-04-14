Mahabharat 14 April 2020 Episode 36 written update: Pandavaas to return back to Hastinapur with Droupadi Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Mahabharat 14 April 2020 Episode 36 written update: In tonight's episode Vidur comes to Kambilya to take Pandavaas and Droupadi back to Hastinapur. Meanwhile Shakuni keeps thinking about his next planto instigate Duryodhan more against Pandavaas 👓 View full article

