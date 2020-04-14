Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Ramayan: 'I am enjoying it,' Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri REACTS to the memes made on his character

Ramayan: 'I am enjoying it,' Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri REACTS to the memes made on his character

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Sunil Lahri is getting a lot of adoration and adulation for his portrayal of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Memes are being created on his character alongside which the actor said is honoured to be a part of.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Ramayan: 'I am enjoying it,' Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri REACTS to the memes made on his character #ArunGovil… https://t.co/nAbO99ogxx 47 minutes ago

a_bee_shake

Abhi Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri reacts to memes: I am liking and enjoying it | via @indiatvnews https://t.co/nyl0PnIiQD #Ramayan 3 hours ago

indiacom

India.com #Ramayan's #Lakshan is Enjoying Memes on Him, Says, 'I Feel Honoured' https://t.co/gfyeKySiN2 6 hours ago

Prince58219211

Prince Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri reacts to memes: I am liking and enjoying it https://t.co/skqgk49nDx 11 hours ago

todayindiain

Today India #Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri reacts to memes: I am liking and enjoying it : Must See Read More-… https://t.co/k4Hk88KHlt 12 hours ago

Subhash09674808

Subhash Chandra Gupta RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: #Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri reacts to memes: I am liking and enjoying it #Ramayanmemes #RamayanOnDDNational… 14 hours ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz #Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri reacts to memes: I am liking and enjoying it #Ramayanmemes… https://t.co/6oIhxf8SQy 15 hours ago

Nikhil_Gaurav20

NIKHIL RT @Koimoi: EXCLUSIVE! Ramayan’s Sunil Lahri AKA Lakshman Says He’s Enjoying The Memes Made On The Show By:@iamp00ja @LahriSunil #Lakshma… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.