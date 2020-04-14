Global  

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19, hours after meeting Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Zee News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Along with Gujarat CM Rupani, he also met Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Minister of State for Home Pradeep Singh Jadeja.
shajanantonyt

Shajan Antony RT @PTI_News: Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, who met Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in morning, tests positive for COVID-19: Official 5 seconds ago

sociallypooja

Ⓟⓞⓞⓙⓐ Congress MLA Imran Khedawala follows footsteps of Kanika Kapoor. He tests positive for Covid-19 within a few hours… https://t.co/rzEnNuP40W 59 seconds ago

CobraIridium

Iridium Cobra RT @Frontalfire: Gujrat Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tests positive for Coronavirus. As per reports, he had met CM Rupani today morning. Ne… 2 minutes ago

