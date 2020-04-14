Vinay Dubey detained over social media messages linked to Bandra gathering Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mumbai Police on Tuesday night detained one Vinay Dubey over messages on his social media accounts which reportedly contributed to the gathering of a large number of migrant workers in suburban Bandra in the afternoon. 👓 View full article

