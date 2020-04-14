Global  

Vinay Dubey detained over social media messages linked to Bandra gathering

Zee News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Mumbai Police on Tuesday night detained one Vinay Dubey over messages on his social media accounts which reportedly contributed to the gathering of a large number of migrant workers in suburban Bandra in the afternoon. 
