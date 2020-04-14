Global  

Private sector drafted but Covid-19 battle rests heavily on govt hospitals

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
It is clearly the public health system that is primarily tackling the Covid-19 epidemic, from identifying and tracking suspected cases to testing and treatment. What’s more, these services have been provided free to all without questions about insurance coverage or income certificates. The only exception is MP, where private medical colleges and hospitals in Bhopal and Indore have more cases than govt facilities.
