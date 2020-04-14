Across India migrants protest, clamour to be allowed to go home

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Protests broke out in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Surat soon after PM Modi’s announcement of the lockdown extension on Tuesday with hundreds of migrant workers spilling out on the roads demanding that they be sent back to their native states. In Mumbai's Bandra, police had to use force to disperse the crowd which mainly comprised labourers from Bengal, UP and Bihar. 👓 View full article

