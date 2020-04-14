Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Across India migrants protest, clamour to be allowed to go home

Across India migrants protest, clamour to be allowed to go home

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Protests broke out in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Surat soon after PM Modi’s announcement of the lockdown extension on Tuesday with hundreds of migrant workers spilling out on the roads demanding that they be sent back to their native states. In Mumbai's Bandra, police had to use force to disperse the crowd which mainly comprised labourers from Bengal, UP and Bihar.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Indian police detain dozens of migrants over violence

Indian police detain dozens of migrants over violence 00:48

 As many as 70 migrant workers were arrested in India's western city of Surat after they started fires and threw stones in protests on Friday. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ind_Villager

मैं भी अम्बेडकर RT @TOIIndiaNews: Across India migrants protest, clamour to be allowed to go home https://t.co/7bmgZOiI9V 1 minute ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Across India migrants protest, clamour to be allowed to go home https://t.co/7bmgZOiI9V 9 minutes ago

1959Sheik

Sheik mohamed If the migrant workers shall not be allowed to move, why efforts should not be made at least to provide foods to th… https://t.co/A0qGrCTQ32 10 minutes ago

FlaShBloGLive

FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © Migrants protest, clamour to be allowed to go home https://t.co/OKzsEOKFPp 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.