Narendra Modi: Be patient, follow rules to defeat Coronavirus
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to follow seven steps in the coming days to help the government in its fight against Coronavirus.
The seven steps which the PM asked people to follow included taking care of the elderly as they are more prone to infection, keeping their faces covered while venturing out and...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
Modi extends India lockdown until May 3 00:43
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 14) extended a nationwide lockdown until May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown.
