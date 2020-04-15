Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Narendra Modi: Be patient, follow rules to defeat Coronavirus

Narendra Modi: Be patient, follow rules to defeat Coronavirus

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Narendra Modi: Be patient, follow rules to defeat CoronavirusPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to follow seven steps in the coming days to help the government in its fight against Coronavirus.

The seven steps which the PM asked people to follow included taking care of the elderly as they are more prone to infection, keeping their faces covered while venturing out and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Modi extends India lockdown until May 3

Modi extends India lockdown until May 3 00:43

 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 14) extended a nationwide lockdown until May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR Narendra Modi: Be patient, follow rules to defeat Coronavirus: https://t.co/VUYEBWC0H5 29 minutes ago

ErwinBertrand

Erwin Bertrand RT @firstpost: #Gujarat reported 25 new coronavirus cases, taking the state tally to 493. 23 of these cases were in #Ahmedabad, where a 75-… 3 days ago

firstpost

Firstpost #Gujarat reported 25 new coronavirus cases, taking the state tally to 493. 23 of these cases were in #Ahmedabad, wh… https://t.co/KdiaCGLeyg 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.