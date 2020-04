Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

India’s count of new Covid-19 cases returned to three figures on Tuesday when 944 fresh infections were reported, down from Monday’s peak of 1,276, but still the second highest reported so far. Maharashtra remained at the centre of India’s virus outbreak, reporting another 350 cases and as many as 18 corona-related deaths, more than half of all fresh fatalities in the country. 👓 View full article