Hyderbad: 11-year-old donates pocket money, raises Rs 9.2 lakh for poor

An 11-year-old girl from the city has donated her entire pocket money and also raised funds from her friends, family and ran an online campaign to provide relief to poor people affected by the ongoing lockdown. Class 6 student, Ridhi Vangapally, has raised about Rs 9.2 lakh under her initiative, 'Care-ona' to help underprivileged families .


