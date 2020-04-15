Global  

Mumbai corona victim’s dog spends 2 weeks in isolation

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
A dog was placed in an isolation kennel for 15 days after its caretaker died of Covid-19. The Pomeranian, pet to a family in Deonar, was taken to a veterinary hospital where it was examined for those two weeks to watch for symptoms. Tuffy, a 3-year-old male, was found to be hale and hearty, and released back to his family home.
