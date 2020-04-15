MHA issues guidelines for lockdown 2.0, makes wearing of face mask compulsory Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (April 15) issued guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, stating that wearing of face mask is now compulsory in all public places and workplaces. Spitting in public places shall be punishable with a fine. 👓 View full article

