MHA issues guidelines for lockdown 2.0, makes wearing of face mask compulsory

Zee News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (April 15) issued guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, stating that wearing of face mask is now compulsory in all public places and workplaces. Spitting in public places shall be punishable with a fine.
