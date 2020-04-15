Coronavirus pandemic: Shriya Saran, stranded in Spain; talks about husband Andrei Koscheev showing COVID-19 symptoms Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Meanwhile, Shriya Saran is missing her parents, who are presently in Mumbai. She is keeping in touch with her parents over a video call, however, Shriya wants to return soon. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bollywood Life Coronavirus pandemic: Shriya Saran, stranded in Spain; talks about husband Andrei Koscheev showing COVID-19 symptom… https://t.co/Kkbpcw4xR4 51 minutes ago MovieTalkies.com Shriya Saran's POOR Husband BEGS During Lockdown https://t.co/rLttfhy2MY #shriyasaran #Covid_19india #COVIDー19… https://t.co/tPL71U8qw7 4 days ago