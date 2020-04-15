Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Centre issues fresh set of guidelines for coronavirus lockdown 2.0, relaxation for some areas from April 20

Centre issues fresh set of guidelines for coronavirus lockdown 2.0, relaxation for some areas from April 20

DNA Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Here is a summary of fresh MHA guidelines on Lockdown 2.0:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Day 22: MHA issues new lockdown rules, relaxations likely post April 20th | Oneindia News

Day 22: MHA issues new lockdown rules, relaxations likely post April 20th | Oneindia News 07:25

 The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued revised guidelines on India's second phase of battling coronavirus. Sterner measures will remain and relaxations have been proposed post a review on April 20th. We take you through the details. #IndiaLockdown

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GaushiTs

GauthamShiva🇮🇳 RT @IndiaToday: Centre issues fresh guidelines for the second phase of lockdown. Here are more details. #IndiaFirst @GauravCSawant Watch t… 2 hours ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday Centre issues fresh guidelines for the second phase of lockdown. Here are more details. #IndiaFirst @GauravCSawant… https://t.co/GvmS7Pq71I 2 hours ago

Arjun_A_L

Arjun RT @DailyRounds: “Lockdown 2.0: Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines for Phase-2” #covid #covidindia #MinistryOfHomeAffairs #MHA #lockdown2.0 h… 6 hours ago

DailyRounds

DailyRounds “Lockdown 2.0: Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines for Phase-2” #covid #covidindia #MinistryOfHomeAffairs #MHA… https://t.co/NV7mOWu3i8 7 hours ago

SA214H

Ansar Ane Nenu RT @abee_law: Fighting coronavirus: Centre issues fresh guidelines for lockdown 2.0: https://t.co/WaqpwcxIZz 13 hours ago

abee_law

abhishek law Fighting coronavirus: Centre issues fresh guidelines for lockdown 2.0: https://t.co/WaqpwcxIZz 14 hours ago

nrznv

a patriot RT @dna: Centre issues fresh set of guidelines for #coronavirus #Lockdown2Point0, relaxation for some areas from April 20 #Lockdown2 #Lock… 15 hours ago

dna

DNA Centre issues fresh set of guidelines for #coronavirus #Lockdown2Point0, relaxation for some areas from April 20… https://t.co/iJEK2cWOQb 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.