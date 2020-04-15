Ramayan 15 April 2020 Morning Episode written update: Meghnath locks Rama and Laxman in Nag Pash but Garuda saves the duo
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () Ramayan 15 April 2020 Morning episode written Update: In today's episode Meghnath enters the battle field against Laxman but after the sunset Meghnath plays his mayavi tricks and ties Lord Rama and Laxman in Nag Pash assuming that he has won the battle but Hanuman seeks help from Bird King Garuda who eventually resuces Rama and Laxman from the Nag Pash