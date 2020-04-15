Global  

Govt fresh guidelines for lockdown 2.0: What's shut, what's open from April 20

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Fresh guidelines were issued by the government on Wednesday for enforcing the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown, with the Union home ministry barring all kinds of public transport and prohibiting opening of public places during this period.
