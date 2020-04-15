Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches out to tens of millions through Likee amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches out to tens of millions through Likee amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Zee News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
In an apparent effort to extend his social media presence amid the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has joined Likee, a pioneering short video platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd. The move is set to expand the ambit of the ongoing war of Delhi government against coronavirus. During his first live session on Likee, CM Kejriwal addressed various steps being taken by his government and appealed to people to follow the lockdown guidelines.  The first session of CM Kejriwal has clocked more than 20 million views within an hour.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Delhi Police requests Delhiites not to violate lockdown during Baisakhi Ambedkar Jayanti

Delhi Police requests Delhiites not to violate lockdown during Baisakhi Ambedkar Jayanti 01:31

 Delhi Police requests Delhiites not to violate lockdown during Baisakhi Ambedkar Jayanti

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.