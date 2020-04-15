Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches out to tens of millions through Likee amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

In an apparent effort to extend his social media presence amid the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has joined Likee, a pioneering short video platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd. The move is set to expand the ambit of the ongoing war of Delhi government against coronavirus. During his first live session on Likee, CM Kejriwal addressed various steps being taken by his government and appealed to people to follow the lockdown guidelines. The first session of CM Kejriwal has clocked more than 20 million views within an hour. 👓 View full article

