Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates self after MLA he met tests coronavirus +ve

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Vijay Rupani has decided to run the state administration without meeting anyone for next one week after a Congress MLA whom he met on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus. Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, who met Rupani along with other party legislators on Tuesday morning, tested positive for coronavirus in the evening.
