Probe role of railways ministry for migrant crisis: Cong to govt

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
"After all, why does every disaster break on the poor and the workers? Why are decisions not taken while taking them into consideration? Why are they left on God? Why was the booking of railway tickets allowed to continue during the lockdown," questioned Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. She further said, "For God's sake, Narendra Modi ji please help them."
