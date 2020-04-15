Global  

Man arrested after gathering of migrant workers at Bandra sent to police custody till April 21

DNA Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Mumbai Police arrested Vinay Dubey after hundreds of migrant workers gathered near Bandra railway station on Tuesday.
News video: Covid-19: Thousands defy lockdown at Bandra station in Mumbai, lathicharged by cops | Oneindia News

Covid-19: Thousands defy lockdown at Bandra station in Mumbai, lathicharged by cops | Oneindia News 02:07

 MUMBAI, THE CITY WITH THE HIGHEST CASES OF CORONAVIRUS, BECAME THE SITE OF A HUGE PROTEST THIS AFTERNOON AS HORDES OF MIGRANT WORKERS GATHERED OUTSIDE MUMBAI'S BANDRA STATION TODAY. THE IMF ON TUESDAY PROJECTED A GDP GROWTH OF 1.9 PER CENT FOR INDIA IN 2020, AS THE GLOBAL ECONOMY HITS THE WORST...

