Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Tablighi Jamaat leader booked for culpable homicide after attendees die of coronavirus infection: Delhi Police

Tablighi Jamaat leader booked for culpable homicide after attendees die of coronavirus infection: Delhi Police

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi has been booked for culpable homicide after some of the attendees of the religious congregation died due to coronavirus, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Delhi Police requests Delhiites not to violate lockdown during Baisakhi Ambedkar Jayanti

Delhi Police requests Delhiites not to violate lockdown during Baisakhi Ambedkar Jayanti 01:31

 Delhi Police requests Delhiites not to violate lockdown during Baisakhi Ambedkar Jayanti

You Might Like


Tweets about this

imystic7

Mano'Hara' 🇮🇳 RT @SwarajyaMag: Tablighi Jamaat Leader Maulana Saad Booked For Culpabe Homicide, May Be Arrested https://t.co/Qndxd3IC7K 23 seconds ago

BeingSachinR

🇮🇳 | सचिन राघव | Sachin Raghav RT @IshitaMishraTOI: Tablighi Jamaat leader booked for culpable homicide after attendees die of coronavirus infection: Delhi Police https:/… 9 minutes ago

dt_next

DT Next #TablighiJamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi has been booked for culpable homicide after some of the attendees of… https://t.co/eLENctUqeG 10 minutes ago

IshitaMishraTOI

Ishitaa Mishra Tablighi Jamaat leader booked for culpable homicide after attendees die of coronavirus infection: Delhi Police… https://t.co/RlWA1NhV3r 10 minutes ago

AftabHind

AlQamar Aftab-e-Hind RT @TheSkandar: Moulana Saad, leader of Tableeghi Jamaat, Charged for culpable homicide, after some attendees of the Markaz die of corona V… 13 minutes ago

mukesh296

Mukesh Verma RT @ramindesai: Maulana Saad the absconding Maulana booked for culpable homicide. He said in the recordings - “ only kafirs rely on materi… 16 minutes ago

TheWeekLive

THE WEEK Kandhalvi had organised the religious gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz last month against the social distancing proto… https://t.co/WqVIjQcQ0D 17 minutes ago

pri7am

Pritam Kumar RT @the_hindu: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have charged the chief of the Delhi-based Tablighi Jamaat centre Maulana Muhammad Sa… 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.