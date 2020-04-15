PM Modi's call for lives as well as livelihoods at root of lockdown guidelines: BJP chief
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () The BJP on Wednesday welcomed the home ministry's fresh lockdown-related guidelines, which have listed the details of activities allowed in certain areas from April 20, saying they are aimed at ensuring people's health security while also helping farmers and small traders." PM Modi's mantra of 'Jaan bhi aur jahaan bhi' (lives as well as livelihoods) is at the root of this," BJP president J P Nadda said on Twitter.
AS WE ENTER DAY 19TH OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, THE NO. OF CASES IN INDIA HAVE CROSS 8000. THE HIGHLY INFECTIOUS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS HAS INFECTED 8,356 PEOPLE IN INDIA, KILLED 273. 909 NEW CASES WERE REPORTED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS, 34 PEOPLE DIED. THE LATEST FIGURES COME A DAY AFTER PRIME MINISTER...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Adv Emraan khan RT @TOIIndiaNews: PM Modi's call for lives as well as livelihoods at root of lockdown guidelines: BJP chief https://t.co/SNTVVOsZbO 24 minutes ago
TOI India PM Modi's call for lives as well as livelihoods at root of lockdown guidelines: BJP chief https://t.co/SNTVVOsZbO 11 hours ago