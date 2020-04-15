PM Modi's call for lives as well as livelihoods at root of lockdown guidelines: BJP chief

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The BJP on Wednesday welcomed the home ministry's fresh lockdown-related guidelines, which have listed the details of activities allowed in certain areas from April 20, saying they are aimed at ensuring people's health security while also helping farmers and small traders." PM Modi's mantra of 'Jaan bhi aur jahaan bhi' (lives as well as livelihoods) is at the root of this," BJP president J P Nadda said on Twitter. 👓 View full article

