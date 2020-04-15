Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > PM Modi's call for lives as well as livelihoods at root of lockdown guidelines: BJP chief

PM Modi's call for lives as well as livelihoods at root of lockdown guidelines: BJP chief

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The BJP on Wednesday welcomed the home ministry's fresh lockdown-related guidelines, which have listed the details of activities allowed in certain areas from April 20, saying they are aimed at ensuring people's health security while also helping farmers and small traders." PM Modi's mantra of 'Jaan bhi aur jahaan bhi' (lives as well as livelihoods) is at the root of this," BJP president J P Nadda said on Twitter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: On Day 19th of the #CoronavirusLockdown, no of cases cross 8000 mark with 273 dead | Oneindia News

On Day 19th of the #CoronavirusLockdown, no of cases cross 8000 mark with 273 dead | Oneindia News 02:33

 AS WE ENTER DAY 19TH OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, THE NO. OF CASES IN INDIA HAVE CROSS 8000. THE HIGHLY INFECTIOUS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS HAS INFECTED 8,356 PEOPLE IN INDIA, KILLED 273. 909 NEW CASES WERE REPORTED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS, 34 PEOPLE DIED. THE LATEST FIGURES COME A DAY AFTER PRIME MINISTER...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KingKha41353185

Adv Emraan khan RT @TOIIndiaNews: PM Modi's call for lives as well as livelihoods at root of lockdown guidelines: BJP chief https://t.co/SNTVVOsZbO 24 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India PM Modi's call for lives as well as livelihoods at root of lockdown guidelines: BJP chief https://t.co/SNTVVOsZbO 11 hours ago

BhaktoKeBhakt

Njan simpleAN @Dhvamsaka @Deshadanm @Klaatu____ @iamanjooti Y was former. He was poor as politician/Raja. Krishna and Chanakya wa… https://t.co/vd2Djk71LB 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.