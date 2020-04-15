Army, Prasar Bharati advise staff to download Aarogya Setu mobile app Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

The 13-lakh strong Indian Army and public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Wednesday joined a growing list of government entities in recommending their staff to use coronavirus tracking mobile application 'Aarogya Setu' which recorded around five crore downloads within 13 days of its launch. 👓 View full article

