Army, Prasar Bharati advise staff to download Aarogya Setu mobile app

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The 13-lakh strong Indian Army and public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Wednesday joined a growing list of government entities in recommending their staff to use coronavirus tracking mobile application 'Aarogya Setu' which recorded around five crore downloads within 13 days of its launch.
