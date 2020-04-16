Pakistan forms two new terrorist groups with Lashkar-e-Taiba to launch attacks in Jammu and Kashmir: Sources

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Pakistan is plotting major terror attacks on Indian security personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, as per latest report accessed by Zee News. The report revealed that Pakistan has formed two new terror groups in valley with the help of banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The newly formed group ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) and Tehreek-i-Milat-i-Islami (TMI) are covertly formed by Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. 👓 View full article

