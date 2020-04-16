Global  

Pakistan forms two new terrorist groups with Lashkar-e-Taiba to launch attacks in Jammu and Kashmir: Sources

Zee News Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Pakistan is plotting major terror attacks on Indian security personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, as per latest report accessed by Zee News. The report revealed that Pakistan has formed two new terror groups in valley with the help of banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The newly formed group ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) and Tehreek-i-Milat-i-Islami (TMI) are covertly formed by Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.
News video: 'Pakistan sending Covid-infected terrorists': PoK activist, amid firing at border

'Pakistan sending Covid-infected terrorists': PoK activist, amid firing at border 03:50

 Pakistan pummelled Jammu and Kashmir's civilian areas again, in a fresh instance of ceasefire violation. This, even as both Pakistan and India are battling the Covid-19 pandemic. At least 2 civilians were injured in Rajouri's Manjakote in the firing on April 15. A human rights activist from Pakistan...

