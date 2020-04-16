Global  

In a first, Indian doctors perform plasma therapy on COVID-19 patient at New Delhi's Max Hospital

DNA Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Currently, as there are no vaccines or cure for the coronavirus, plasma therapy could prove to be a game-changer. China and South Korea have already used this method to cure COVID-19 patients.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Delhi’s AIIMS planning to start plasma therapy on COVID 19 patients AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

