Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Shahdat Ansari, a daily wager at a bag manufacturing unit, spent the last three weeks in a cramped rented room with four others in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension hoping to return to his village in Bihar’s Madhubani district when the lockdown was lifted on April 14. The government’s decision to extend the lockdown has dashed the 37-year-old’s hopes to soon be with his aged parents, wife and two kids. 👓 View full article