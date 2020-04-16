Good News: Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta blessed with a baby girl — view pic Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Smriti Khanna posted a picture with her husband and daughter and captioned it: "Our princess has arrived ? 15.04.2020." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Little_Miss💖 RT @bollywood_life: Good News: Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta blessed with a baby girl — view pic #GautamG… 1 hour ago Bollywood Life Good News: Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta blessed with a baby girl — view pic… https://t.co/OAwp8G4Q7w 2 hours ago arzumanieva RT @TellyTalkIndia: Here's a good news for the fans of @smritikhanna123 and @mister_gautam https://t.co/n2Yjn5Usda 12 hours ago Telly Talk Here's a good news for the fans of @smritikhanna123 and @mister_gautam https://t.co/n2Yjn5Usda 12 hours ago