Ramayan 16 April 2020 Morning episode written update: Laxman comes back to life, Meghnath disappears from the the war front

Ramayan 16 April 2020 Morning episode written update: In today's episode Hanuman brings the Sanjeevani medicial plant's mountain so that Vaidya saves Laxman's life and again sets out to have war against Meghnath. Meghnath decides to do a Holy yagya in order to be more powerful but Vibhishan helps Laxman to disturb the Yagya

