For first time in 167 years, passenger services stopped for your safety: Indian Railways urges people to stay indoors to defeat COVID-19

Zee News Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Along with the tweet, the Indian Railways also shared an artistic impression of the first train which ran between Mumbai to Thane.
News video: Indian police break up migrant worker demonstration outside train station during COVID-19 lockdown

Indian police break up migrant worker demonstration outside train station during COVID-19 lockdown 02:10

 Hundreds of people In the western Indian state of Maharashtra defied lockdown norms and gathered in the streets after rumours began that trains were resuming service. The incident took place near the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai city on April 14. Video shows a massive gathering of people...

RajaSeashore

Raja Seashore RT @pibchennai: Today, 167 years ago with the zeal of 'never to stop', the wheels of the first passenger train from Mumbai to Thane started… 1 minute ago

roycinm

Roycin Miranda RT @RailMinIndia: Today, 167 years ago with the zeal of 'never to stop', the wheels of the first passenger train from Mumbai to Thane start… 2 minutes ago

HasmukhBJP

Hasmukh Kumar Shrimali RT @bjpvijayojha: Today, 167 years ago (1853-2020) with the zeal of 'Never To Stop', the wheels of 1st passenger train from Mumbai to Thane… 4 minutes ago

O786OM

Om Baiplawat🐦 RT @O786OM: Today, 167 years ago with the zeal of 'never to stop', the wheels of the first passenger train from Mumbai to Thane started rol… 5 minutes ago

O786OM

Om Baiplawat🐦 Today, 167 years ago with the zeal of 'never to stop', the wheels of the first passenger train from Mumbai to Thane… https://t.co/jTfGDxu6G2 5 minutes ago

